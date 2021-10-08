Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $75,009,517.44 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,432.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.