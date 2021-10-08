X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading Down 0.9%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 297,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 522,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

