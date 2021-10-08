Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

XNCR opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

