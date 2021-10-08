Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.12.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.