Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $206.29.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.12.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
