Xponance Inc. Invests $229,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.