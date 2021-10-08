Xponance Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $168.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

