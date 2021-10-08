Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of -60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

