Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,626 shares valued at $2,746,153. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

