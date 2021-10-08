Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

