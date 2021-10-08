Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.55 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

