xRhodium Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $810,997.41 and approximately $235.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001432 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028587 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000151 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

