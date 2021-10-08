Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 87,644 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.