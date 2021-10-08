XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,322 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

IRDM stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -384.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

