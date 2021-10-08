XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.