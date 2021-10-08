XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.