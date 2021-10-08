XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

