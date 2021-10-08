XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,437,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

