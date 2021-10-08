XTX Topco Ltd Takes $231,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,308,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

