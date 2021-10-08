XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

