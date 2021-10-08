Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,900 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

