Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $919,323.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

