Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

