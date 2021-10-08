Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Yunji worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 1,377.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.61. Yunji Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

