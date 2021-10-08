Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 12,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

