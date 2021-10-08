Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 12,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

