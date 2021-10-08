Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.07). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TPST traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $683,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

