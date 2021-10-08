Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

