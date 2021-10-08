Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 6,326,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.