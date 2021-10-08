Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

