Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ACHV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

