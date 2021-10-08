Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. AcuityAds also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 116,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million and a PE ratio of 44.21.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

