Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

AGTI opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

