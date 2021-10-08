Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

