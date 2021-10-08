Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $506.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.20 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

