Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.98 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.49 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of PM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,076. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

