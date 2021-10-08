Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $420.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.20 million and the lowest is $407.56 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $367.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of KWR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.14. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

