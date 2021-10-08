Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
SEAC stock remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,345. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
