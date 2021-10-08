Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,345. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

