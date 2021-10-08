Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $425.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.