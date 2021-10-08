Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Hold

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

