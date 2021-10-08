Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to diversify the revenue base along with gradual rise in demand for consumer loans are expected to continue supporting the company's financials in the quarters ahead. Further, it is expected to be able to sustain efficient capital deployment activities, given a robust capital and liquidity position. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt bottom line growth. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality and near-zero interest rates are major concerns. These will keep hurting the company's financials to some extent.”

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,870.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 415,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.