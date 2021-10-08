Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

