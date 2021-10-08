Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry year to date, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

