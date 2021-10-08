Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $406.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.17. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

