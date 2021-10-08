Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

