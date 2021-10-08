Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

