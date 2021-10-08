Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $381.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

