Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

