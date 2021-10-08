Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.