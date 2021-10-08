Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.