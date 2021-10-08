Zacks Investment Research Lowers iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) to Sell

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

IBIO stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -6.24. iBio has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 19.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iBio in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.