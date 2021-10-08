Zacks Investment Research Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.44.

NYSE JELD opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

